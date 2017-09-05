SDSU Students, Siblings, Fear a Future Without DACA

Abigail and Ray Tamariz, college students and DACA program applicants, wept on Tuesday as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program would end in six months.

Two siblings enrolled at San Diego State University, hugged and cried after hearing Tuesday's official announcement ending the U.S. program protecting children who were brought into the country illegally.

President Donald Trump is winding down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program.

Abigail Tamariz, who was 8 years old when she was brought to the U.S., said she and her brother never felt they didn’t belong in this country until this year.

Not until "people elected the president and he made us feel different, unwelcome, like we're not part of this country," she said.

San Diego Siblings Fear Uncertain Future After DACA End

Full of anxiety, she and her brother Ray Tamariz watched the live television coverage from Washington, D.C.

Abigail said she woke up very emotional not knowing where her path is going to go.

The siblings cried, hugged and wiped away those tears and then, packed up and headed to class.

Ray is a freshman at San Diego State University and is studying to be a physical therapist.

He looks up to his sister and said she works hard for everything she's achieved.

Abigail is a senior is set to graduate next spring with a degree in the child development field from SDSU.

Her dream is work with hospitalized children and their families, "and help them be able to cope with their struggle and see that there's light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

Her brother said they need to have faith things will work out.

“All those people who are facing the same thing we are. You have to keep moving forward, that’s all we can do. Put everything on God and from there, see what happens,” Ray said.