Sheriff's Investigating Homicide in Valley Center

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego County Sheriff's deputies (SDSO) are investigating a homicide in Valley Center. 

    The homicide happened at approximately 5 a.m. at Villa Sierra Road, across Villa Sera Lane, in Valley Center in North San Diego. The location is south of State Route 76 and east of Cole Grande Road. 

    SDSO Spokesman Ken Nelson did not have further details. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 30 minutes ago

