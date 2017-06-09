San Diego Listed as One of Top 10 Tech City: Study

While Silicon Valley and San Francisco continue to dominate as leaders in tech, San Diego appears to have made its own mark by making the number nine slot on the Top 25 Tech Cities list, according to a study published by Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm.

The study found that America’s Finest City outranked Los Angeles, which holds the number 18 spot and Orange County, which came in at number 20.



According to the report, cities were ranked based on a series of factors such as talent, capital, and growth opportunity.



In the report, Ken McCarthy, Principle Economist and Applied Research Lead, says “tech is in everything.”

“Basically every company today is a tech company in one way or another. We’re all using it, we’re using various aspects of tech companies to do various things,” McCarthy added.

Cities that hold the top five rankings are:

1. San Jose (Silicon Valley)



2. San Francisco



3. Washington, D.C.

4. Boston/Cambridge, MA

5. Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, NC

The report’s co-author and Regional Director, Robert Sammons, said that mass-transit issues and rising housing costs in San Francisco and San Jose have caused a tech spillover into secondary markets, such as San Diego.

Cushman & Wakefield said they conducted the study in order to gain better insight for its clients into existing and emerging tech centers that are driving much of today’s U.S. economy.