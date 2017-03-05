The six productions, to play at the Lyceum Stage and Lyceum Space Theatres, will span from August 2017 to April 2018.

The San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) has announced its upcoming 2017-2018 season, which features a wide variety of productions, from a hit Broadway musical to a world premiere production to a Tony-nominated comedy.

The six productions, to play at the Lyceum Stage and Lyceum Space Theatres, will span from August 2017 to April 2018.

"San Diego REP at the Lyceum welcomes all of the diverse people of San Diego to a safe and open conversation about who we are and what we hold dear," said Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse in a statement.

"Season 42 at The REP is a bold collection of six provocative entertainments featuring characters taking giant steps towards respect, understanding, trust, forgiveness, acceptance, community, partnership and freedom," Woodhouse added in the statement. "And always towards lots and lots of love."

The season opens with "Evita", a hit Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Artistic director Sam Woodhouse will direct. The show will open on Aug. 3 and run to Aug. 27.

New drama "Roz & Ray" will follow on Sept. 7 to Oct. 1. The play, written by Karen Hartman and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, follows Ray, a single parent with one goal - to keep his twin hemophiliac songs alive.

Later that month, the Tony Award-winning comedy "Hand to God", by Robert Askins, will open and run until Nov. 12.

"Black Pearl Sings!" opens on Nov. 22 and runs till mid December next. The soulful play set to music is written by Frank Higgins and directed by Thomas W. Jones II.

In 2018, "Vietgone" will open. The play is written by Qui Nguyen and runs until Feb. 18.

The season will close out with "Beachtown", a world premiere play by Herbet Singuenza and Rachel Grossman. The play will be directed by Woodhouse.

To renew or purchase a season subscription, call the box office at (619) 544-1000 (Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.).

For more information, click here.