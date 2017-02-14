Two American Red Cross volunteers from San Diego are on their way to Northern California to help the people evacuated from cities downstream from the Oroville Dam. NBC 7’s Chris Chan reports.

Two American Red Cross volunteers from San Diego traveled to Northern California Tuesday to assist in evacuation efforts following concerns the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway might fail. The volunteers are part of 16 San Diegans deployed to help with relief efforts.

Nearly 200,000 people have been forced out of their homes because state water officials fear the dam's emergency spillway could release a large amount of water, flooding communities south of the state's tallest dam.

But this trip is personal for Red Cross volunteer Jeff Richardson. His brother was one of the evacuated residents.

“He got caught in the massive traffic gridlock getting out of town,” said Richardson. “It’s tough. But he’s safe. Has a cabin in the mountains.”

Tuesday morning Richardson and fellow volunteer Ron Clagette loaded up a vehicle headed for Yuba City.

“To give food, shelter, a little love and compassion and a hug goes a long way when people are in need,” said Clagette.

The Red Cross said there are about 4,800 people currently displaced in shelters. The volunteer’s main job will be delving food and supplies. Richardson and Clagette don’t expect to be gone more than two weeks.

