The White House has named the City of San Diego a TechHire city, recognizing the city for its successful workforce development program in the technology industry.

San Diego is one of a select few cities across the nation to participate in the TechHire initiative, launched by President Obama in 2015.

The nation-wide $100 million campaign looks to expand tech sectors across the country by growing and connecting talent across the nation. San Diego first became involved in the program last year.

By naming San Diego a TechHire city, the city and its partners will be looking to help an additional 1,000 youth and young adults - including 150 veterans - start their careers in information technology and other related fields.

“San Diegans should be the first in line for good-paying jobs in our rapidly-growing tech sector and the City is making it easier than ever for people to learn the skills they need to qualify for these rewarding careers,” Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said in a statement. “This recognition will give us the opportunity to expand these efforts to train our local workforce to compete for the high-tech jobs of the future.”

The initiative has already helped some San Diegans get careers in the fast-growing industry.

Tomoree Randall, 22, of San Diego, was working in retail when he enrolled in a fast-track information technology training program, created by the City through the initiative.

Through the program, he was able to pass certification tests and landed a full-time job as a software and hardware specialist.

“San Diego’s innovation economy is rapidly creating new software development job opportunities,” said Erik Caldwell, Director of the City’s Economic Development Department, in a statement. “We are pleased to see the city’s efforts to help all San Diegans access these opportunities gaining national recognition. These efforts underscore Mayor Faulconer’s One San Diego initiative to provide opportunities for all San Diegans.”

San Diego has additional workforce development programs available for residents, including Career Online High School and One San Diego 100.

Since the initiative started, the program has expanded to more than 70 communities nationwide with more than 1,500 employer partners.