Round up the kids: more than 40 museums in San Diego will offer free admission to little ones throughout October as part of a program that aims to bring museum experiences to families.

Now in its 7th year, the “Kids Free in October Program” organized by the San Diego Museum Council (SDMC) and ScholarShare, kicks off Sunday and runs through Oct. 31. The program provides free museum admission for kids 12 and under – locals and visitors alike.

This year, 43 art, cultural and science museums in San Diego County will participate, from the California Surf Museum in Oceanside to the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista and dozens of museums in between.

The participating museums include:

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Cabrillo National Monument

California Center for the Arts Museum

California Surf Museum

Coronado Museum of History & Art

Fleet Science Center (Galleries only)

Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

Heritage of the Americas Museum

Japanese Friendship Garden

La Jolla Historical Society

Living Coast Discovery Center

Lux Art Institute

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Marston House Museum & Gardens

Mingei International Museum

Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Museum of Making Music

Museum of Photographic Arts

New Americans Museum

Oceanside Museum of Art

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Archaeological Center

San Diego Art Institute

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego Children's Discovery Museum

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum (The Nat)

Serra Museum

The New Children's Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

The Water Conservation Garden

Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center

Timken Museum of Art

USS Midway Museum

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Visions Art Museum

Warner-Carrillo Ranch House

Women's Museum of California

The free admission deal is valid for up to two kids for every adult ticket purchased. To cash in on the deal, download the Kids Free coupon on the SDMC’s website and give the coupon to the museum’s admissions desk.

In addition to SDMC’s month-long freebie, Mission Federal Credit Union also heads a “Kids Free in October” program that offers free admission to kids for the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, also through Oct. 31. Details on that program can be found on the zoo's website.

