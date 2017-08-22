Lawyers for a Mexican man who was shielded from being deported will try to persuade a judge who has been a target of President Donald Trump's scorn that the administration wrongly expelled their client from the United States.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, is the first known recipient of the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to be deported under Trump, according to supporters. The administration says Montes left the United States voluntarily, causing him to forfeit his protected status.

Montes was enrolled in DACA, the program designed to protect children brought into the U.S. by undocumented immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel will hear arguments Tuesday in the lawsuit Montes filed in San Diego demanding to see government documents related to his case.



Deportations of ‘Dreamers’ Increasing With ICE Crackdown

Thousands of undocumented students allowed to legally stay in the U.S. through DACA are afraid they may be deported. This fear comes after a 23-year-old DACA recipient, Juan Montes, was deported recently. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more. (Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017)

Curiel was the federal judge who presided over the settlement for Trump to pay $25 million to end lawsuits alleging fraud at his now-defunct Trump University.

As the Republican presidential front-runner last year, Trump suggested that the Indiana-born jurist's Mexican heritage prevented him from being impartial.

The government has approved nearly 1.8 million DACA permits, including renewals, since President Barack Obama introduced the program in 2012 for immigrants who came to the country as young children and performed well.

The Trump administration has sent mixed signals on DACA's future, allowing the program to continue but saying that its fate is undecided.

Montes' case won't address DACA's legal or policy merits, focusing instead on a key dispute about what happened to the Mexican man on the night of Feb. 18.

Montes says he had finished dinner with a friend and was seeking a ride home in Calexico when a U.S. agent stopped him and Montes failed to produce identification. He says agents questioned him for hours before forcing him to Mexico without any paperwork.

Trump 'Has a Huge Heart', Will Be Respectful to DACA 'Dreamers': Spokesman

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer described President Donald Trump as having a huge heart when it comes to the children in the U.S. DACA program. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

Both sides agree on what happened next: Montes tried to return to the United States the following night by jumping the border fence in Calexico, was caught by Border Patrol agents and deported to Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security said it has no record that authorities deported Montes two nights earlier and insists that he crossed into Mexico voluntarily, causing him to lose protected status.

Montes, who came to the United States when he was 9, graduated from high school in 2013 and pursued a welding degree at community college, according to his lawsuit. He then worked two years picking crops in California and Arizona.

NBC 7 San Diego obtained the complaint filed by attorneys representing Montes.

He qualified for DACA in 2014 and renewed his status for two years in 2016.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Associated Press it disputed the account of Montes' immigration status, saying that his DACA permit expired in August 2015 and, according to its records, was not renewed.

Seattle 'Dreamer' Arrested Despite DACA Status

Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was arrested in Seattle by ICE agents on Feb. 10, 2017. (Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017)

Montes did not have his wallet, California identification card and EAD on him at the time he was stopped, according to the complaint.

CBP agents drove Montes to a port of entry in or near Calexco where it’s alleged they asked him to sign documents written in English.

The complaint alleges that the government did not provide any documentation as to why they sent him back to Mexico.

Read the entire complaint here.

Once in Mexico, Montes had a friend deliver his wallet and identification to him and he crossed into the U.S. on Feb. 19 where he turned himself in to CBP authorities who again escorted him out of the country, according to court documents.

Montes suffered a brain injury as a child and graduated high school through help from special education teachers, his attorney states in the complaint. He had been working on farms for two years but was planning to enroll in community college to earn a degree in welding.

Obama: Most Americans Don't Want DACA Youth Deported

In his news conference Monday, President Barack Obama explained why he thinks most Americans would support keeping DACA youth, known as "DREAMers" in the U.S. (Published Monday, Nov. 14, 2016)

His criminal record includes minor traffic offenses and a single misdemeanor offense, his attorney said in the complaint adding, “none of which would have disqualified Mr. Montes from DACA.”

Under the DACA guidelines, applicants should not have a conviction of a "felony, significant misdemeanor, or three or more other misdemeanors, and do not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety."

Read the full statement from the DHS below.

"After a detailed records search, it was determined that Juan Manuel Montes-Bojorquez was approved for DACA starting in 2014 and had a DACA expiration date of Jan. 25, 2018. However, Mr. Montes-Bojorquez lost his DACA status when he left the United States without advance parole on an unknown date prior to his arrest by the U.S. Border Patrol on Feb. 19, 2017. According to his interview with the Border Patrol, conducted in Spanish, he entered the United States on February 19, 2017, and he acknowledged that he understood the questions that he was being asked. Departing the country without advance parole terminates the protections Montes-Bojorquez was granted under DACA."

"The U.S. Border Patrol has no record of encountering Mr. Montes-Bojorquez in the days before his detention and subsequent arrest for immigration violations on February 19, 2017. There are no records or evidence to support Montes-Bojorquez’s claim that he was detained or taken to the Calexico Port of Entry on February 18, 2017. Prior to his arrest by the United States Border Patrol on February 19, 2017, Montes-Bojorquez's last documented encounter with any United States immigration law enforcement official was in August of 2010, where he was permitted to withdraw his application of admission in lieu of receiving an Expedited Removal."

"During Mr. Montes-Bojorquez’s detention and arrest by the United States Border Patrol on February 19, he admitted to agents that he had illegally entered the United States and was arrested. He later admitted the same under oath. All of the arrest documents from February 19, 2017, bear Montes-Bojorquez’s signature. During his arrest interview, he never mentioned that he had received DACA status. However, even if Montes-Bojorquez had informed agents of his DACA status, he had violated the conditions of his status by breaking continuous residency in the United States by leaving and then reentering the U.S. illegally. Montes-Bojorquez’s Employment Authorization Document is only for employment and is not valid for entry or admission into the United States."

"According to our records, Mr. Montes-Bojorquez was repatriated to Mexico on February 20, 2017, shortly after 3:20 p.m."

