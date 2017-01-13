Video released by San Diego County Crimestoppers shows the robbery inside a jewelry store on Euclid Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. (Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017)

Three men wearing masks walked into an Oak Park jewelry store and robbed the owner at gunpoint Tuesday, leaving with several pieces of jewelry.

Surveillance video captured the robbery that took place at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Westover Jewelry store inside Fam-Mart on Euclid Avenue.

Breaking Man Found Dead in Bloody Laundry Room at Vista Apartments

Three men carried hammers and a gun while wearing white masks and dark hoodies, San Diego Police said.

The owner was held at gunpoint while two of the suspects used the hammers to smash a display case and take off with the items from inside.

The suspects drove away in a light color four-door sedan, possibly a Kia, police said.

Police told NBC 7 the suspects fired multiple rounds at a customer who followed the trio in his own car.

One shell casing was recovered at McGann Drive near Grape Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects can call SDPD at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.