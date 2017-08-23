Bike the Bay takes over the Coronado Bridge and the Bayshore Bikeway on Aug. 27, 2017.

This Sunday, bicyclists in San Diego will gather for the ride of a lifetime: a panoramic pedaling session across the Coronado Bay Bridge.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to join the city's 10th annual Bike the Bay, a flat, 25-mile, non-competitive ride along the Bayshore Bikeway that begins at 7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South near Harbor Drive and Park Boulevard.

This is a once-a-year opportunity to safely pedal across the Coronado Bridge while enjoying sweeping vistas of the San Diego Bay.

After cyclists cruise across the landmark, the route moves onto a loop on the Bayshore Bikeway. In all, cyclists will pedal through five surrounding neighborhoods: Coronado, San Diego, National City, Imperial Beach and Chula Vista.

The 25-mile route for Sunday's Bike the Bay event.

Photo credit: Bike the Bay/Google Maps

The event is open to cyclists of all levels; the pace of the ride will be casual so participants can take in the waterfront views. Enthusiasts can start the ride at 7 a.m., while recreationists are welcome to start riding at 8 a.m.

As for getting there, participants can park on the street and in garages at the San Diego Convention Center on Harbor Drive, which charge $15 per car.

According to the Bike the Bay website, Flagship Cruises will provide free ferry service during the event from the Coronado Ferry Landing to the Convention Center Marina and close to the starting line at Embarcadero Marina Park South. Participants and their bicycles can embark on three free ferry trips at 6 a.m., 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Bike the Bay is organized by the San Diego County Bike Coalition as a fun way to promote riding bikes instead of driving cars in America’s Finest City.

Participants are advised to register for the ride ahead of time here; walk-up registration may also be available on the day of the event if the ride isn't sold out.

The $55 registration fee includes access to rest stops along the route that will offer cyclists snacks and drinks, plus entry to a post-ride festival that includes live entertainment, a beer garden, and food vendors. Each rider also gets a Bike the Bay medal in honor of the event's 10th anniversary.

Enjoy the ride, San Diego.