A man, believed to be armed with a weapon, barricaded himself inside an apartment in Fallbrook Monday leading to a SWAT standoff, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

Residents at the apartment complex on the 900 block of Alturas Road near W Fallbrook Street were evacuated.

According to SDSO, detectives had been seeking a felony suspect with a warrant just after 3 p.m. When they made contact, the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment.

The Sheriff's Helicopter ASTREA, Fugitive Task Force (FTF) and SWAT were involved in the standoff.

Anyone who lives in the neighborhoood was warned to stay inside their residences. Motorists were also asked to avoid the area, if possible.

No other information was available.

