Fatal accident on the SB I-5 causes lane closures and heavy traffic: CHP

Only on lane is open on the southbound I-5 freeway near Las Pulgas Rd. following a fatal accident reported at around 12:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans San Diego.
The latest update on Sigalert.com says that drivers should expect delays of over two hours if they are traveling south on the I-5 near Camp Pendleton.
NBC 7 will update the story as more details of the crash emerge.
