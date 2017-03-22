The bus crashed on the eastbound I-8 and SR-125 connector in La Mesa on Wednesday morning.

As light rain swept the county Wednesday morning, a school bus hydroplaned on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, overturning and crashing on its side. No one was hurt, officials confirmed.

The bus, which belongs to the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, crashed at around 9:20 a.m. on the connector between westbound I-8 and southbound State Route 125. There were no students on board.

An official with the school district told NBC 7 the driver and a bus attendant were the only people inside the bus at the time of the crash. The driver was not hurt; the attendant suffered minor shoulder pain.

The school district said the staffers on the bus had just finished their final school drop-off of the day and were headed back to their base in Spring Valley. They were traveling down the bridge connector onto southbound SR-125 from I-8 when the bus hydroplaned on the roadway slick from the morning rain.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials shut down traffic to the freeway connector, saying the closure would remain in place until the crash could be safely cleared. Heartland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene.

At 10:10 a.m., crews were in the process of trying to flip the overturned bus so it could be towed away.