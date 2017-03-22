First Storm of Spring Hits San Diego

San Diegans woke up to scattered showers and slick roadways Wednesday as the first storm of the spring season hit the county.

Light showers rolled in overnight, with the rain expected to intensify Wednesday, possibly bringing a chance of thunderstorms.

NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said more rain is expected to hit around 11 a.m., lasting into the evening hours.

“Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, we still have a chance of showers,” Jodesh added. "This afternoon and evening, we do have a chance of thunderstorms."

While it'll certainly be a wet Wednesday, Kodesh said that, overall, this storm system is not as strong as other recent storms that have swept our county.

"Much of the rainfall associated with this will be very light," she explained. "It will be a cool day, so grab a jacket."

Kodesh forecasted that the rain should dry out by Thursday afternoon. Friday is expected to be dry, but cool. Another chance of rain returns Saturday.

Some San Diego residents were preparing for the storm Tuesday morning by conserving water. A few locals told NBC 7 they planned to turn off their sprinklers and collect the rainfall in buckets to later reuse the water.

NBC 7’s exclusive mobile radar truck, StormRanger 7, will be tracking the storm in San Diego Tuesday night and Wednesday. The one-of-a-kind vehicle has a live, high-powered radar that enables StormRanger 7 to track storms wherever they are with a higher degree of accuracy and more details than ever before.