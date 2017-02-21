SDUSD Board to Meet to Discuss Budget Cuts

Parents and students in the San Diego Unified School District will soon see painful budget cuts, leading to possible layoffs. NBC 7's Rory Devine has the story. (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) leadership will make some big decisions over the next few weeks in the face of a budget deficit, starting Tuesday night when the Board will meet for the first time to discuss what to cut to balance its budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

The District must cut $124 million out of its budget - approximately 10 percent of its total budget.

“We expect there to be a reduction in every department in the district," said Chief Financial Officer Patricia Koch. “Part of our approach was to try to have a fair share...We’re shrinking the entire organization by keeping more or less the same distribution.”

The cuts, she said, start at the top at the Central Office.

Those jobs include some positions in finance, human resources, legal, labor relations, payroll, and benefits. There will also be cuts in transportation, landscaping, custodial services, maintenance, security, and school police.

Koch said some positions will be eliminated altogether.

Those employees who do remain face a reduction in their work year, which amounts to a pay cut.

“Less work, less pay,” said Koch.

Koch said teachers are the only district employees whose department is not facing a shortened work year. Core class sizes will remain the same in light of the deficit.

Still, some teachers could get lay-off notices.

Some elementary school vice principals will be moved back into the classroom, as will resource teachers whose job it is to support classroom teachers. As they move back, other teachers could be displaced, bumped to other schools or out of a job altogether. Koch says an early retirement incentive to senior teachers could mitigate some of that “bumping.”

“This is a huge step the Board is taking toward getting us back on solid ground,” said Koch.

The Board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

