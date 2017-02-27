La Jolla JCC Evacuated After Threat, SDPD Investigating

A new wave of threats were reported on Monday against at least 19 Jewish Community Centers across the United States. No explosives or injuries have been reported so far.

New Wave of JCC Threats Across US

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center was evacuated Monday afternoon after the center received a bomb threat, San Diego police confirmed.

The facility, located on Executive Drive, chose to evacuate as a precaution once they received the threat. It is not known how the threat was received.

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center is one of dozens of Jewish Community Centers in at least 20 states targeted since the new year began in a series of threats.

On Monday, the national Jewish Community Centers Association told NBC News that at least 20 centers and day schools across the U.S. were targeted with bomb threats in a new round of threats.

This is the second time in the past week the JCC has received a threat and has been evacuated.

San Diego police responded; a K-9 search of the building determined it was clear, SDPD Sgt. Wells said. The center reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.