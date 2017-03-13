San Diego's scenic skyline, as seen from Harbor Island.

It's the sunshine.

San Diego and Chula Vista were well represented in a list of the happiest places to live in America.

San Diego was ranked No. 7 and Chula Vista came in at No. 11 in WalletHub's "Happiest Places to Live" list.

Not to be outdone, large Golden State cities such as Los Angeles (No. 36) and Sacramento (No. 78) also made the cut.

WalletHub examined a number of factors when putting together its list, including depression rates, suicide rates, separation and divorce rates, income values, and amount of time spent working.