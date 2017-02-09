At-Risk Man Missing from 4S Ranch Home: SDSO

A missing man with dementia is being sought by Search and Rescue teams with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) after he walked away from his 4S Ranch home Thursday morning.

Deputies say Michael Becker, 78, was last seen at his home at 15217 Cayenne Creek Ct. at 7:45 a.m. and was reported missing at 9:45 a.m.

Becker is described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, and is missing four front teeth. He may be wearing a baseball cap, a black and white long-sleeve plaid flannel shirt, grey pants, black suspenders and black shoes.

Becker's daughter told NBC 7 that Becker is in town from Arizona, but may believe that he still lives in New York. The family suspects that Becker may be knocking on doors of houses and wondering why he can't get inside.

Becker should be able to identify himself by name, the family said.

An SDSO helicopter is searching the area and making announcements from the sky.

If you spot Becker, please call the SDSO at (858)565-5200.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.