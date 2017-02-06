City leaders and residents gathered at a meeting in City Hall Monday night to discuss redevelopment plans to polish up the Imperial Beach Pier.

For many residents, it has been a place full of memories.

“I surfed there and life-guarded there, so I have a long history at the pier," said Mayor Serge Dedina.

During the meeting, Scott Jordan, one of the architects who helped redesign North Embarcadero, presented residents with several examples of piers that were redeveloped in cities across the world.

Some plans gave visitors a more open view of the ocean while others had space maximizing fishing rod holders. One even had an option for a zipline.

“It would bring people back and generate money," Jordan said.

Julie Anstedt was among the Imperial Beach residents at the meeting. She said she's a fan of a raised seating platform for her Stroller Strides workouts.

“I’m seeing it from a fitness angle. Getting my quads and biceps going so we can deal with our crazy children," Anstedt said.

But she added that for safety reason, she also preferred former councilman Jim King's idea of an improved restaurant area.

“If it’s left open underneath, it would be a place for people to rest. That way no one can get behind the building, an area where some things that are going on probably shouldn't happen,” she said.

Residents were asked to write down their own ideas on cards. All of the renderings and ideas will be presented to the Port of San Diego in about three months.