The principal of a school in Poway is warning parents of the possible attempted abduction of two boys as they walked to a friend’s house and were approached by three men in a van who allegedly tried to grab them.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near Painted Rock Elementary School at Martincoit and Rostrata roads, according to an email sent to parents just after 10 a.m. Friday by Mandy Bedard, the principal of nearby Tierra Bonita Elementary School.

In the memo, Bedard details the incident reported by two students who said they were walking near the school when three men in a white van drove up to them. According to the boys, one man reached out of the van in an attempt to grab them and yelled for them to get into the car.

The principal’s email said the van followed the boys for a while before driving off.

The students were not harmed. The incident was reported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and is under investigation.

Bedard said no students from Tierra Bonita Elementary School – which is about four miles away from Painted Rock – were involved in the incident.

Still, she said the case should serve as a reminder to parents to urge their kids to be cautious when walking to and from school and around the Poway neighborhoods.

The principal told parents she’s asked the sheriff’s department to step up patrols in the area as a precaution.

Painted Rock Elementary School is part of the Poway Unified School District and serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.