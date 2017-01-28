Rep. Scott Peters Vows to Fight Trump Immigration Ban

San Diego Congressman Scott Peters (D-52) condemned President Trump’s executive action banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, according to a statement from his office Saturday.

His statement reads:

“President Trump’s order to shut the door on families fleeing violence and oppression betrays our values as Americans.

“So-called ‘extreme-vetting’ has always been cover for policies based in fear and discrimination, particularly towards Muslims.

“Our rigorous vetting processes, which often take years to complete even for women and children, are the reason we don’t have to choose between security and being a haven for those seeking freedom and prosperity in America.

“Refusing to accept refugees from Syria and blocking entry to interpreters who helped us in Iraq gives terrorist groups like ISIS exactly what they want, and will set us back in our efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

“Barring legal travel from Muslim nations does nothing to make us safer and is unbelievably cruel to the students, scientists, and families who are building lives here and contributing to the fabric of our nation. This provision, as well as the suspension of the Visa Interview Waiver Program, open us up to retaliation from other countries that will divide families and wreak havoc on businesses and universities.

“Immigrants and refugees have made America into what it is today, and closing our doors to them diminishes our role as a global force for peace and robs us of talented individuals that make our nation stronger and more prosperous.

“I have to believe that many of my Republican colleagues know how wrong this is and how it will hurt our national security and our economy. I call on them to do the right thing – the courageous thing – and work with us to unwind this disastrous order.”

Along with the seven-country immigration ban, the order would also stop the admission of any refugees for 120 days, indefinitely suspend refugee admissions from Syria and suspend the Visa Interview Waiver program, which allows citizens from European and Asian nations to obtain visas to travel to the United States without an interview.

By Saturday evening, a nationwide stay was granted in a legal challenge brought by the ACLU, blocking the government from deporting people detained in the U.S. due to the president's order.

NBC 7 reached out to Rep. Darrell Issa and Rep. Duncan Hunter’s offices, but have yet to hear back.