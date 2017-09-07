Cigar lounges and hotel bars continue to show up as venues for campaign spending by Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-50th District). NBC 7's Gene Cubbison reports. (Published Monday, May 15, 2017)

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-50th District)'s chief of staff will be taking a new position at the Pentagon amid an ongoing investigation into the congressman's campaign funds.

Joe Kasper has been with Hunter's office for more than a decade. His decision to leave the embattled congressman's staff has "nothing to do with anything else," he said in an email to NBC 7 San Diego.

"I was honored to receive a political appointment in the Pentagon and I'm excited about the opportunity," Kasper told NBC 7. "My decision has nothing to do with anything else."

Kasper did not provide any details on what role he would have in the Pentagon.

As NBC 7 reported in March, Hunter is under federal criminal investigation over what he says was a mistaken use of a campaign credit card.

He has reimbursed more than $60,000 to cover campaign committee payments that went to personal and family expenses, including airline travel by a pet rabbit.

All that has been left to Department of Justice prosecutors by the House Ethics Commission.

Hunter has denied any criminal wrongdoing.