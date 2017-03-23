U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-50th District) is under investigation for alleged campaign finance violations, according to a statement by the House Ethics Committee.

The Justice Department is conducting the investigation.

The announcement comes after the House Ethics Committee conducted an investigation into a possible ethics violation and an inquiry launched by the independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

The ethics panel did not disclose the nature of the investigation, but a Washington-based watchdog group filed a complaint last spring alleging that Hunter improperly used campaign funds to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses such as trips to Hawaii and Italy and tuition for Hunter's school-age children.

Hunter's attorneys, Elliot S. Berke and Gregory A. Vega, released the following statement to NBC 7 San Diego:

“Last year, Congressman Hunter became aware of expenditure issues confronting his campaign committee. Out of an abundance of caution, he took corrective action in consultation with the FEC and, ultimately, he and his wife personally repaid the campaign approximately $60,000. Congressman Hunter intends to cooperate fully with the government on this investigation, and maintains that to the extent any mistakes were made they were strictly inadvertent and unintentional.”

Hunter, 40, represents parts of Escondido, Ramona, Alpine, Pala, Julian and other parts of East San Diego County. He won a fifth term representing San Diegans last fall.

No other information was available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.