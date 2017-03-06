San Diegans sounded off Monday night pounding the pavement at Lindbergh Field after President Donald Trump rolled out his revised restrictions on international travel and refugees.

Protestors held up signs walking in front of Terminal 2 chanting, “ No hate! No fear! Immigrants are welcome here.”

The crowd of about 150 people called the revised executive order as “repulsive and unconstitutional as the first.”

“I don’t think we should be making policy on fear,” said Heidi Lapp, who took part in the protest. “We should be making policy on reality and fact. "

There have been no deadly attacks carried out in the United States by immigrants from the six Muslim-majority countries targeted by the ban.

Just off a plane, Poway resident Keith Cressin marveled at the protestors but said he supports the ban.

“The problem is there's not good vetting in other countries. We need more time to vet more carefully. All this is being more careful of who's coming into the country," Cressin said. "It’s nothing to do with hate."

Protestors held up signs calling the travel ban "A bad plan."

Other signs read "Fight Ignorance Not Immigrants. "

NBC 7 spoke to Hami Ramani, an immigrant from Iran. It's one of the countries now banned when the executive order is scheduled to take effect on March 16, 2017.

Ramani came to the United States as a child, became a citizen and is now a doctor.

He said for him, the travel ban is personal and would have an impact on him and his family if they decided to see loved ones in Iraq.

“We're citizens. One would hope we wouldn’t have any problems. But I think what we see is fear sewn by this administration that makes citizens even weary," Ramani told NBC 7.