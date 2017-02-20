Many local agencies across San Diego County are closed on Monday in observance of Presidents day.

All of the administrative offices for the City of San Diego are closed, along with most of the city's recreation centers and its pools and libraries, according to the city website.

The County of San Diego's offices, library branches and animal shelters are also closed, said county officials.

Plenty of parks remain open for the holiday including San Diego County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks. The Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center is open, according to the city.

Skate parks remain open in the following locations: Robb Field, Rancho Penasquitos, Carmel Valley, Bill and Maxine Wilson, and the Charles L. Lewis III Memorial.

As for parking, the meters, street time restrictions and yellow zones are not enforced within the City of San Diego, except for red, white and blue zones which continue to be enforced still.

Some community centers and gymnasiums are closed.

That includes the Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley Community Center, as well as the Lakeside Teen Center, and the Spring Valley Gymnasium and Teen Center, according to County officials. The 4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office and the Tecolote Nature Center is also closed. Open Space and Maintenance Assessment District offices are closed.

Emergency services continue operating throughout the holiday, including law enforcement and emergency animal control response, according to San Diego County and City officials. San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are not impacted by the holiday. Station 38, the Citywide emergency dispatch center is on duty.

Anyone in need of help for domestic violence can call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department are closed, and the Family Justice Center is closed.

Trash collection is not affected by the holiday for residents in the City of San Diego. The Miramar Landfill is operating on its normal schedule from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chollas Lake is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the San Vicente Reservoir is open until sunset, according to city officials. Golf courses and start booths are open.

Normal business hours for all County and City offices will resume on Tuesday, after the holiday.