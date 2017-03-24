Point Loma Man Pleads Guilty in Murder of Parents

The man who shot and killed his parents in their Sunset Cliffs home over the Thanksgiving holiday two years ago has pleaded guilty to murder, prosecutors confirm.

Peter Haynes entered guilty pleas Friday to two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing his parents in their Point Loma home.

On Nov. 28, 2014, San Diego police officers found the front door ajar at the home of David and Lissa Haynes.

Inside, officers found Lissa face-down. She was shot in the chest but beyond help, they said.

David was on his back, with six gunshot wounds to the stomach and back.

He was clearly in pain but able to speak, Officer Bradford Green testified at a pretrial hearing.

"My son shot me... with a glock," David said, according to the officer's testimony. "He is schizophrenic."

The couple died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Haynes was found hours later walking near the crime scene with a semi-automatic handgun in his pocket.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with special circumstances that hint at premeditation. Prosecutors alleged Haynes had been lying in wait and that he committed burglary in the commission of the homicides.

Haynes received treatment at Patton State Hospital after his arrest. His defense attorney said he could not understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense.

His sister, Kimberly, told NBC 7 San Diego Haynes had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

A court ruled him mentally competent to stand trial.

After entering guilty pleas Friday to two counts of first-degree murder, Haynes faces 100 years to life in prison when he's sentenced June 9.