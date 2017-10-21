Plane Crashes in Lakeside, Brush Fire Started: SDSO

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is responding to reports of a small plane crash in the brush with a fire started near the El Capitan Reservoir in Lakeside, SDSO confirms.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of El Monte Rd.

The fire appears to be about five acres, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is unclear if the crash started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.