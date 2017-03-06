One person died after a car hit a tree in unincorporated El Cajon Monday evening, Heartland Fire officials confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego.

Authorities first responded to the scene of the crash, located on the 13400 block of Aurora Drive, at approximately 8:03 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials did not have details on what happened, or how many people may have been involved.

One person was ejected from the car, Heartland fire crews said.

Despite attempts to perform CPR, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.