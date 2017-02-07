A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Main Street and Greenfield Drive in El Cajon.

The collision happened at approximately 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, according to Heartland Fire.

The vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene, according to Lt. Soulard with the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim was taken to Sharp memorial Hospital. Further detail regarding the victim and their injuries is unknown at this time.

