Padres Lock in Series Victory against Reds

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 13: Franchy Cordero #33 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on June 13, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The stars were shining over Petco Park and I’m not just talking about the view. Franchy Cordero hit two home runs on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday Night. On the mound, Clayton Richard pitched an almost complete game.

Before facing the Reds, Richard’s career high was 116 pitches. Tuesday night the righty threw 127. In eight and two-thirds innings of work the lefty allowed only eight hits and two runs (which came in the 9th inning). He finished the night with six strike outs.

Meantime, Cordero was busy at the plate notching his first multi-homer game of his major league career. In his last eight at-bats the Padres rookie has hit three home runs.

The Padres will look to sweep the Reds in the series finale on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. at Petco Park.



