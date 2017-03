A body was found Thursday at an Oceanside construction site, police said.

Officers were investigating what they described as a suspicious death at 212 Windward Way.

The location is two blocks east of The Strand, north of Surfrider Way.

Officers have most of the area blocked off for their investigation and are waiting for the arrival of the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.