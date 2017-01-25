New Video Shows Size of Crowd at San Diego Women's March | NBC 7 San Diego
New Video Shows Size of Crowd at San Diego Women's March

By NBC 7 Staff

    Video submitted by Edward Donaghy shows Harbor Boulevard from the deck of the Star Princess docked in San Diego on January 21, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

    For the first time, we're getting a new vantage point of the San Diego Women's March held Saturday in downtown San Diego.

    An NBC 7 user submitted video taken from the deck of a cruise ship docked along the Embarcadero.

    The video shows a mass of people walking along Harbor Drive to the County Administration Building.

    The march began in front of Civic Center Plaza on Third Avenue in downtown San Diego and then made its way down Broadway to the Embarcadero.

    San Diego Chief of Police Shelley Zimmerman estimated 40,000 people were in the crowd.

    To add yourself to the march count go to this website

