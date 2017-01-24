New surveillance video may help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Chula Vista Sunday, Chula Vista Police said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to several 911 calls for a crash involving a pedestrian on the 400 block of Broadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man, identified as Rafael Cruz Fermin, 42, struck by a car traveling southbound on Broadway. The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

Fermin was unresponsive at the scene. Despite all life-saving efforts, the pedestrian died from his injuries.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Authorities have found surveillance footage from a local business, which have led them to believe a 2002 to 2005 Ford Explorer - possibly red in color - was involved in the crash. The car may have damage to the head lamp.

However, the video also shows other cars traveling near the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police urge the driver to come forward, as well as any cars that may have been driving in the area at the time.

The Chula Vista Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151 or you may call the on-duty Watch Commander at (619) 476-5374.