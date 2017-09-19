New Low-Income Rental Homes Break Ground

A new affordable apartment development broke ground Tuesday, in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC), to build 77 units in Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Luna at Pacific Highlands Ranch will feature one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment units for San Diego families who earn approximately 60 percent of the median income in the city—which is currently at $54, 540 for a family of four.

The units will remain at an affordable price for low-income San Diego families for 55 years, according to SDHC.

The complex will also be within walking distance of Canyon Crest Academy High School and Pacific Trails Middle School and will likely put the development in high demand, according to Jim Silverwood, CEO and President of Affirmed Housing Group.

The development, which costs $29.7 million, will also have a community room with a common kitchen area, lounge, workstation, and laundry facilities, SDHC said.

According to SDHC, there are more than 630 affordable units completed currently in the North City Future Urbanizing Area in San Diego.