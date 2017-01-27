The search for a suspect in a home invasion and attempted robbery in Carlsbad ended Friday evening after authorities extensively combed the area, using K-9 units and a police chopper.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, a man entered the victim’s house and tied her up. When the woman escaped, the suspect ran away from the home.

The incident occurred at 2:14 p.m. on the 4600 block of Park Drive.

A neighbor heard the victim screaming and tackled the suspect when he was attempting to run away.

Police said the suspect eventually escaped. The neighbor then chased the suspect to the area of Cove and Park Drives.

NBC 7 spoke to a neighbor who said he knows the neighbor who jumped in to help, describing him as someone who everyone knows.

“You can trust him with anybody down here," Tony Brown said.

Brown said he is not worried about his neighborhood being unsafe, adding that it was a random incident.

But he said they would take precautions.

“It’s good to know people around are willing to help the people that need help," he said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and a chopper searched the area for approximately two hours.

During the search, Carlsbad police encouraged neighbors to stay inside.

According to a tweet by the police department, they were unable to find the suspect in the area and believed he had left the area.

The suspect is described to be a man in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.