Mother-in-Law Sentenced in Fallbrook Man's Death

A woman, convicted of killing her son-in-law in Fallbrook three years ago, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in prison.

Cynthia Cdebaca, 63, shot her son-in-law Geoward Flores Eustaquio 15 times, on Feb. 11, 2014, stopping twice to reload.

The 53-year-old man was killed inside his home on Braemer Terrace. He was a military reservist, a real estate agent and a rugby coach for local kids.

According to investigators, Cdebaca fatally shot Eustaquio after he made a comment about her clothing.

Son of Homicide Victim Speaks to NBC 7

NBC 7's Sherene Tagharobi speaks with Jordan Eustaquio about the tension between his father and his grandmother. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014)

"This is definitely an example of how family matters can become complicated. But at the end of the day, no matter whether you're related or not, this was a premeditated, deliberate, willful first degree murder," said Deputy District Attorney, Keith Watanabe on Thursday. "The defendant planned, and executed the victim in this case."

She told investigators that if her son-in-law were alive, she would shoot him again.

After the shooting, Cdebaca threw the gun into a drainage ditch and went to Denny's to eat breakfast. She then went to Pechanga Resort & Casino to gamble, bought cigarettes at a liquor store and even visited a coffee shop.

Cdebaca was arrested at the coffee shop.

Mother-in-Law Convicted of Shooting Fallbrook Man to Death

(Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017)

Her two grandsons spoke to NBC 7 exclusively, saying that Cdebaca often clashed with their father over his "tough love" style of parenting.

In Aug. 2014, Cdebaca was found competent to stand trial.

She convicted of first-degree murder by the jury in Feb., 2017.