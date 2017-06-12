A San Diego mother struck by a car while taking a stroll with her 6-month-old baby has died, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office said.

Martha Garcia, 35, of Vista, was pushing her baby in a stroller as she walked at the intersection of East Vista Way and Anza Avenue in Vista, north of San Diego, around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

At the same time, a driver traveling eastbound on Anza Way made a right turn at the intersection, striking the woman and knocking her to the ground.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said the baby was not hurt.

The mother was taken to Palomar Hospital with unspecified but serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO’s Vista Traffic Division at (760) 940- 4556.