Maximum Sentence for Driver in Fatal Tierrasanta Hit-and-Run

Julianne Little hears the jury's guilty verdict in a San Diego courtroom on Nov. 23, 2016.

A Tierrasanta woman was sentenced Friday to the maximum sentence possible in a hit-and-run crash that killed one girl and seriously injured another.

Julianne Little, 30, will spend 11 years behind bars for the Feb. 20, 2016 crash that killed 10-year-old Raquel Rosete and the seriously injured of Rosete's friend, 12-year-old Mekayla Lee.

Jurors convicted Little of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in December and ruled that distracted driving caused the crash.

The defense argued Little fell asleep behind the wheel when she hit the girls as they were walking along the sidewalk off Santo Road near Shields Street.

Guilty Verdict in Hit-and-Run That Killed 10-Year-Old

A jury found Julianne Little guilty in the deadly Feb. 20, 2016 hit-and-run in Tierrasanta that killed Raquel Rosete, 10, and seriously injured the girl's friend, Mekayla Lee, 12. Astrid Solorzano reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016)

Little initially fled the scene, but returned shortly after the crash.