Man with Cane Attempts to Rob Bank in Chula Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego FBI seeks public's help to find bank robbery suspect.

By Anna Conkey

    San Diego FBI

    An unidentified man with a cane, estimated to be around 60 to 65 years old, attempted to rob a bank in Chula Vista on Jan. 13, according to a statement from the San Diego FBI.

    The FBI said the would-be robber entered the U.S. Bank off 399 H. Street, using a cane in his left hand.

    Authorities said the man verbally threatened a bank attendant and gestured with his right hand to his jacket pocket as if he had a weapon there.

    When the robber did not receive any money, footage shows he exited the bank still using his cane, and fled the scene.

    Surveillance cameras show him driving away in a black Jeep Wrangler.

    The suspect is described to be 5’9”, wearing dark pants and jacket, white and black tennis shoes and a light colored bucket hat. Video appears to show him wearing eye glasses and carrying a dark cane.

    The FBI and Chula Vista Police Department is seeking help identifying the suspect. If you have any information please contact San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800 or click here.

    Published 17 minutes ago

