Man Stabbed by Carjacking Suspect at Airport’s Long-term Parking Lot

A man is in surgery after he was stabbed multiple times by a carjacking suspect.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Admiral Boland Way around 4:52 p.m. Saturday.

The man and his wife were putting their luggage in their vehicle after returning from their flight when the suspect put the woman in a headlock and demanded their keys.

The husband intervened and was stabbed five times.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. He is currently undergoing surgery.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound toward the Marine Corps Recruit Depot near the intersection of Pacific Highway and W. Washington St.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot 3, 160 lbs, He has long silver, wavy hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants and a leather backpack.

San Diego Harbor police are investigating.