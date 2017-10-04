A man accused of fatally shooting another man who allegedly vandalized his car in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Wednesday, confirmed the District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Artale, 40, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting the victim in the head with a firearm, prosecutors said.

The victim, 35-year-old Aldo Alfonso Prado of National City died from his injuries over Tuesday night, according to La Mesa police.

La Mesa police officers discovered the man lying in the street on Glen Street with a gunshot wound on his head just before 5 p.m. last Sunday. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police took the suspect, who lives in a nearby home, into custody for attempted murder charges that same night around 10:30 p.m.

During an investigation, detectives learned that Artale and his victim were acquaintances who got involved in a verbal dispute. While they argued, Prado pulled out a knife and started vandalizing Artale's car, according to La Mesa police.

Artale faces a sentence of 35 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

He will be back in court on Oct. 12.

Detectives continue to investigate this fatal shooting. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has relevant information can call the La Mesa Police Department at (619)667-1400.