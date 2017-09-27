A construction worker fell 40 feet down a hole at the site of a border wall prototype in Otay Mesa Wednesday. Officials said he was not paying attention when he stumbled. He was not hurt and promptly returned to work. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 54 minutes ago)

A man plummeted 40 feet down a hole while working at a construction site on one of the U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes in south San Diego County Wednesday, officials confirmed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson Carlos Diaz said the worker survived the fall without serious injuries and promptly returned to work at the site in Otay Mesa.

Diaz said the worker was not following protocol and, as he walked backward at the site, fell into a 40-foot-deep hole. The worker was not paying attention, and Diaz classified the accident as a "misstep."

Diaz said the worker was hoisted out of the hole and was evaluated for injuries at the scene. He was not hurt and promptly returned to his duties.

Diaz said workers set up a double layer of plywood at the site to prevent this type of accident from happening again. Officials said the worker was digging the foundation for one of the border wall prototypes at the time of the accident.

Construction did not pause during Wednesday's incident.



Bulldozers continue flattening out dirt around the area by the corner of Enrico Fermi Drive and Via De La Amistad. Six companies will build eight different prototypes of the border wall proposed by President Donald Trump for the U.S.-Mexico border.

Four of those prototypes will be made of concrete and the others of different materials. The wall will be built not far from the current U.S.-Mexico border wall. No other information was immediately available.

At this point, the company that the man works with is unknown.

Diaz said a so-called "emergency protocol" was put into effect following the man's fall, although he couldn't elaborate on details of that process.

Construction Begins on Border Wall Prototypes

South of San Diego, builders have started construction on eight prototypes of the US-Mexico border wall promised by President Donald Trump, and area officials are preparing for possible crowds of protesters. (Published 6 hours ago)

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.