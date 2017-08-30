A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a woman by forcing her into his car in San Ysidro was arrested Wednesday, confirmed San Diego police.

SDPD officers received a report of a man forcing a woman into his car just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Witnesses heard the victim screaming for help at Via De San Ysidro, near Calle Primera. The incident happened just west of Interstate 5.

The suspect drove off in his white Mercedes with the victim, said SDPD Sgt. Lisa McKean.

In their initial search, officers found the suspect's vehicle less than a mile away on Camino De La Plaza by Willow Road, said McKean.

While speaking with the suspect, officers were able to negotiate the victim's release, and she was not harmed. But the suspect fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police officers discovered the suspect's location on B Avenue by East 20th Street in National City around 1:20 p.m. The area was cordoned off while they worked to take him into custody.

The suspect was arrested and booked on kidnapping charges, said McKean. The victim and the suspect appear to have known each other.

No further information was available.