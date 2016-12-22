Before you hop on public transit this holiday weekend, remember: the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will operate on a modified holiday schedule.

On Christmas Eve, all trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate on their normal Saturday schedules.

Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, and all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate on a Saturday service schedule. On Christmas Day, you can bring one friend with you on the bus or trolley for no extra charge, thanks to a special MTS promotion.

On Christmas Day Observed (Dec. 26), which falls on Monday this year, all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate a Saturday service schedule.

San Diegans jumping on public transit should also be aware that from Dec. 24 to 26, several routes will not operate:

MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870

MTS Rapid 237 and Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290

MTS Rural Routes 888, 891, 892 and 894

Routes 972,973, 978, 979, including the Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection