Before you hop on public transit this holiday weekend, remember: the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will operate on a modified holiday schedule.
On Christmas Eve, all trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate on their normal Saturday schedules.
Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, and all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate on a Saturday service schedule. On Christmas Day, you can bring one friend with you on the bus or trolley for no extra charge, thanks to a special MTS promotion.
On Christmas Day Observed (Dec. 26), which falls on Monday this year, all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate a Saturday service schedule.
San Diegans jumping on public transit should also be aware that from Dec. 24 to 26, several routes will not operate:
- MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870
- MTS Rapid 237 and Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290
- MTS Rural Routes 888, 891, 892 and 894
- Routes 972,973, 978, 979, including the Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection