MTS to Run Modified Christmas Weekend Service Schedule

One example: on Christmas Day, you can bring one friend with you on the bus or trolley for no extra charge

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego MTS
    A file photo of a passenger waiting to board MTS' Green Line trolley in San Diego.

    Before you hop on public transit this holiday weekend, remember: the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will operate on a modified holiday schedule.  

    On Christmas Eve, all trolley lines and most MTS bus routes will operate on their normal Saturday schedules. 

    Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, and all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate on a Saturday service schedule. On Christmas Day, you can bring one friend with you on the bus or trolley for no extra charge, thanks to a special MTS promotion. 

    On Christmas Day Observed (Dec. 26), which falls on Monday this year, all trolley lines and most bus routes will operate a Saturday service schedule. 

    San Diegans jumping on public transit should also be aware that from Dec. 24 to 26, several routes will not operate:

     

    • MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870 
    • MTS Rapid 237 and Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290
    • MTS Rural Routes 888, 891, 892 and 894
    • Routes 972,973, 978, 979, including the Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection
    Not sure about your route? Find a detailed list of service modifications by heading to the MTS website by clicking here

    Published 3 hours ago

