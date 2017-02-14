Local Union Donates $10K Bottled Water to San Ysidro Schools | NBC 7 San Diego
Local Union Donates $10K Bottled Water to San Ysidro Schools

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A local union donated $10,000 of bottled water to three schools in the San Ysidro School District after water was shut off due to contamination.

    Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 230 and Southern California’s Piping Industry Progress and Education donated the water to La Mirda and Smythe Elementary, as well as San Ysidro Middle School.

    Last week, lab results of drinking water from La Mirada Elementary School revealed high levels of lead, copper and potentially deadly bacteria. Since then, the water has been shut off at the school.

    Water at Smythe Elementary and San Ysidro Middle School was also turned off as a precaution.

    “We are truly grateful for this donation and value our strong community partnerships,” said San Ysidro School District Board of Education member Antonio Martinez. “Our ultimate priority is to provide the highest-quality educational programs that prepare our children to achieve their goals.”

    The bottled water will be delivered Friday.

