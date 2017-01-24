You're watching a livestream of NBC 7 News.

San Diego Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near a child care center in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Ulric Street, according to police officers.

The location is right off the busy Linda Vista Road, near a library and the Vine Childcare Center. The Linda Vista Presbyterian Church and a U.S. Post Office are nearby.

Parents Rush to Pick Up Kids After Shooting Near Preschool

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda spoke to parents who say they had no idea whether or not their children were safe until they arrived at the preschool and spoke with police. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two witnesses told NBC 7 they saw some sort of confrontation between an older man and two younger people.

Oscar Marin, the owner of the day care center, said his two adult sons were inside of the day care when he received a call from his son. His son told Marin a suspect jumped the day care fence.

“I’m concerned that there’s shooting coming toward our day care. There’s 100 students in there. That was our concern,” he said.

He said at the time of the incident, children and teachers were inside; the children were asleep. All children and teachers are okay.

Photos: Officer-Involved Shooting Near Linda Vista Day Care

“I’m upset this took place at a daycare where there are children," Marin said.

The business, which has been in Linda Vista since 2007, has surveillance cameras.

At the time of the incident, there were about 100 children and 15 teachers inside. Parents are being asked to pick up their children at a secondary location on the other side of the school, off Ulric Street.

Medics have been requested for one patient. No other injuries were reported.

Because of the police activity, MTS bus route 120 will detour in both directions. The stops on Comstock and Linda Vista Plaza are temporarily closed.

The incident is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.