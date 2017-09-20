A Coronado High School water polo coach Randy Burgess is fighting back against accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a middle school boy back in 2011.

"It’s a ridiculous allegation. I enjoy young people. I enjoy the way they go through the process of education whether it’s the athletic arena or classroom," Burgess said. "Beyond that, no!"

The Coronado Unified School District issued a statement that reads, in part:

"When the allegations became known, the District followed policy and protocol by taking immediate action to protect the safety and security of District students and staff."

The district put Burgess on paid administrative leave in April of this year when the allegations surfaced while they investigate.

Burgess’ petition for reinstatement claims the suspension is illegal because "no criminal charges have been filed."

Court documents show the alleged incident happened multiple times in a public place.

Burgess says claims that it happened in a poolside bathroom at Coronado High a "total fabrication."

"There are scores, if not hundreds of people using the facility. It's a very obvious place," Burgess said. "Someone would recognize if an adult was going into a restroom facility with a minor."

Police issued a statement that read, in part:

"We have determined that the City is in possession of records; however, those records are exempt from disclosure...The Coronado Police Department is a division of the City of Coronado, which is subject to the Public Records Act under Government Code Section 6250 et seq. Any documents in the City's possession are subject to this Act. As a result, any information provided to the Police Department related to an investigation is generally exempt from public disclosure."

people are taking to a Facebook page named "We Side With Randy" to show their support.

Olympic silver medalist Layne Beaubien is also showing support for his former Coronado High School water polo coach.

"When I heard this whole thing, it was unfathomable. It’s not just the water polo program. He's a teacher and has been a mentor for thousands of kids," said Beaubien.

Burgess said the allegations have already hurt his reputation, costing him a job to work with a national water polo team.

He added he just wants his reputation back, as well as his job at Coronado High.

That will be decided next month on October 19.