Layoffs Announced at SeaWorld

SeaWorld Entertainment announced Wednesday it would be cutting approximately 350 positions including some positions that were open and would not be filled.

The layoffs include 79 employees at SeaWorld San Diego, NBC 7 has learned.

The jobs are mostly administrative, according to a SeaWorld statement.



SeaWorld has reported falling attendance and revenue to its shareholders.

Wednesday's layoffs were described in a company statement as the latest phase in a previously announced company-wide cost initiative.

"We do not take this task lightly. It is an unfortunate, but necessary, consequence of the restructuring that some positions will be lost," the company stated.

In December 2016, the company cut 320 jobs across the company's 12 parks. More than a year ago in September, the company announced it would stop paying its shareholders a quarterly dividend.

Earlier in 2016, the company said it won't breed killer whales and would stop using them in shows.

SeaWorld operates 12 parks, including Busch Gardens, Sesame Place and Aquatica.