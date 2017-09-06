A La Mesa man accused of using a stolen Range Rover as a weapon against law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

The pursuit kicked off in Spring Valley when Jeremiah Fetalaiga, 21, ran from Sheriff's deputies after they tried to pull him over for driving a stolen vehicle.

He faces multiple criminal charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony failure to yield and possession of a stolen vehicle, SDPD officials said.

Fetalaiga and his partner allegedly robbed a 7-11 using BB guns and stealing cash out of the store around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to prosecutors.

NBC 7's Chris Chan reports on a high speed police chase that ended when officers attempted to shoot the driver of a stolen car who was trying to run them over. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

Later that day, he is accused of stealing a car around 5 p.m. The vehicle was equipped with LoJack, a vehicle tracking system.

The tracking system emitted signals that allowed deputies to quickly locate the vehicle and start pursuing him, starting just before midnight.

A high-speed pursuit continued along State Route 125, westbound Interstate 8 and southbound State Route 163. California Highway Patrol officers also tailed his car at one point. San Diego police eventually took over the pursuit.

Prosecutors said the chase was so dangerous that officers had to retreat on one occasion. Fetalaiga allegedly swerved his car in the direction of seven different patrol cars in a rapid pursuit that lasted for nearly an hour.

In the middle of the chase, Fetalaiga attempted to barrel into an unoccupied patrol car parked on a downtown street.

The chase ended in East Village when the suspect threatened to ram his vehicle into a police officer. The uniformed officer was trying to roll out a spike strip, officials said.



Once Fetalaiga started accelerating directly toward the officer, the SDPD officer turned to Fetalaiga and opened fire, SDPD officials said.

He was taken into custody near Sixth and Broadway, police said.



The judge set his bail at $150,000, and ordered the defendant not to drive unless validly licensed and insured. He also must stay away from the 7-11 address of the suspected robbery.

His readiness conference is scheduled on Sept. 15 and his preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.