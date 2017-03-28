A mother said a pat-down given by a TSA agent to her teenage son at DFW International Airport left her son feeling violated, wondering what he did to deserve that kind of treatment.

“My son felt extremely violated,” Jennifer Williamson told NBC Nightly News on Tuesday from San Diego. “He left the area and was upset for quite some time.”

Williamson said her son, Aaron, was detained for more than an hour Sunday morning at the airport while being screened at the security line. The mother captured video of her son’s pat-down on her cellphone, posting the video to Facebook as she expressed her outrage over the incident.

In her social media post, Williamson said she had asked TSA to screen her son in “other ways” because he has sensory processing disorder, a condition that can make one sensitive to stimuli like sounds, lights, touch and textures.

(Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

The video shows a TSA agent telling Aaron about the screening process before the pat-down begins. The teenager nods as he stands with his legs and arms extended to his side. The agent proceeds to thoroughly touch the teen’s body, moving his hands onto Aaron’s shoulders and armpits, then down his back several times, down the sides of his upper body.

The TSA agent then checks all the way around the teen’s waistband, down his legs and the back of his shorts before touching in between the teen’s thighs. Aaron looks straight ahead. The agent walks to the boy’s front and pats him down for a second time before completing the screening.

Williamson said the pat-down was “horrifying” and left her son feeling confused, as if he’d done something to warrant it.

“We’ve dealt with questions for several days now asking why that happened, and what he did wrong,” she told NBC Nightly News.

In response to the high-profile incident, the TSA released this statement:

“TSA allows for a pat-down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger's laptop.

The video shows a male TSA officer explaining the procedure to the passenger, who fully cooperates. Afterward, the TSA officer was instructed by his supervisor, who was observing, to complete the final step of the screening process.

In total, the pat-down took approximately two minutes, and was observed by the mother and two police officers who were called to mitigate the concerns of the mother.

The passengers were at the checkpoint for approximately 45 minutes, which included the time it took to discuss screening procedures with the mother and to screen three carry-on items that required further inspection.”

Williamson said Aaron “set off no alarms” prior to the pat-down, adding: “He physically did not alarm at all during the screening, he passed through the detector just fine.”

The mother said her family was “treated like dogs” and the incident caused them to miss their flight.

“These power tripping TSA agents who are traumatizing children and doing whatever they feel like without any cause, need to be reined in,” she added.